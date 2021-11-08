Sportscaster Ahmad Rashad joins Indy Now to talk about new game show

INDIANAPOLIS — Ahmad Rashad is about to add game show host to his resume.

Rashad, an Emmy-winning sportscaster and former NFL player, joins us to talk about his new gig hosting the game show “Tug of Words.”

The show premieres today at 4:30 p.m. on the Game Show Network.

Rashad said he was drawn to this game show in particular because it’s the kind of fun game he’d play with the family.

Get ready for all the weird things contestants say and lots of people laughing at themselves, he said.

Also, completely unrelated, can we believe how good he looks at age 71?