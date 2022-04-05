INDIANAPOLIS — If you follow fashion, you may have heard about this huge trend for spring 2022: the relaxed suit.

Style expert Brandie Price of Confidently Company joined us to demystify the trend, explaining what to look for, how to dress the look up or down, and how to mix and match with items already in your closet.

“You can get one relaxed suit and add it to your wardrobe and magnify absolutely everything you already own,” she said.

Relaxed suits are generally a lightweight linen blend, Price said, but blend is the key word. Viscose, cotton and other fabrics are blended in to help the fabric keep its shape.

“I don’t want you to think of like linen 1995, where you arrive already wrinkled like you just got out of bed,” she said.

If you have more of a business-type lifestyle, go for a black suit. If your lifestyle is more casual, go for something in the tan family. You can pair the suit with a bright tank for a pop of color or something like a white lace blouse for a dressier look.

Some of the suits have full-length pants and others more of a dressy short. Relaxed suits can be paired with heels or dressed down with sneakers. Wear just the jacket with something more casual like jeans on bottom or wear just the pants with a summer top to create different looks with the same suit.