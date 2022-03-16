INDIANAPOLIS — Fashion expert Nicole René has great news: What’s comfortable also happens to be super fashionable right now.

“Sneakers are making a comeback, guys,” Rene told Indy Now’s Jillian Deam and Ryan Ahlwardt. “We don’t have wear heels that much anymore.”

To freshen your wardrobe for spring, mix and match fashion sneakers with items already in your closet. These days, tennis shoes can be paired with blazers or dresses, not just jeans and t-shirts. You’ll see men pairing sneakers with suits, too.