INDIANAPOLIS — After years of long locks, shorter hair is back in fashion.

The trendiest styles right now, according to stylists at DL Lowry Salon in Indianapolis, are textured, loose and a little undone — nothing too perfect.

Indy Now Host Jillian Deam spent Monday morning at the salon, where world-renowned stylist and educator Stephen Moody was in town training the staff.

She shows us a before and after transformation in the salon from a long, straight style to shorter and shaggy with textured layers and fringe bangs.

Salon owner David Lowry said hair trends tend to follow what we see in the movies, and recently actors and actresses are sporting shorter styles.

Moody, formerly the head of global education for Vidal Sassoon, said he’s seeing shoulder length and above styles trending in major cities across the world.

DL Lowry has been in business for more than 30 years. The new location, which opened in October, is on the north side of Indianapolis at 727 East 86th St.