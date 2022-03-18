This Sunday marks the first official day of spring it’s the perfect time to bring a colorful bouquet into your home. Joellen Maker, owner of From Bud to Blooms in Zionsville joined us to help bring some springtime cheer.

Joellen says while making your bouquet, start with a good water source. She recommends using purified water instead of tap water, saying it helps keep the flowers longer. Use some flower food in the water as well to keep the flowers looking fresh.

She also says the greenery in the bouquet should be cut so no leaves fall below the waterline. Before putting the flower in the vase, cut at least an inch off the bottom.

You can also have From Buds to Blooms make you a custom bouquet. They are located at 275 South Main Street in Zionsville.