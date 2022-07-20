



INDIANAPOLIS — We love when guests demonstrate exercises and strength-training moves that don’t require expensive equipment, and this one might be the most creative so far.

Whitney Miller, founder and owner of Transcend Health & Wellness, showed Indy Now Hosts Jillian Deam and Ryan Ahlwardt how to perfect your squat form at home using any pole-shaped object — a mop, broom, feather duster, shovel, pool cue or whatever you can find.

Place the stick on your back and make sure it’s hitting three spots: you head, between your shoulder blades and right at your low back. The key is to keep the pole pinned to those three spots as you move up and down in a squat to keep your body in the correct form.





Miller discussed why it’s so important to do strength training as we age. The older we get, the more muscle mass we lose. Strength training is not only important to be fit or lift heavy objects; it’s important to make sure we can continue to do everyday movements and activities.

Transcend Health & Wellness offers strength and group fitness programs, running coaching, strength coaching and life coaching. Miller also organizes weekend trail running retreats for women. The next one is Sept. 29 – Oct. 3 in Nashville, Indiana. All levels are welcome.

Visit the Transcend Health & Fitness website for more information on programs, coaching and the upcoming retreat. Use the code ‘THWINDYNOW’ for 10% off any service or the retreat. You can also connect with Miller on Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.