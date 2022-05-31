INDIANAPOLIS — When St. George Orthodox Christian Church realized many of the nonprofits they support are short on volunteers, they organized an event to help.

“What we wanted to do was highlight some of these great opportunities,” Father Joseph Olas, assistant pastor of the Fishers church, said. “While we in our church are supporting these, a lot of these groups are ones that need to be supported by the community as a whole.”

The inaugural St. George Community Fair takes place Saturday, June 4 from 5-9 p.m. Learn about 10 different community nonprofits and how you can get involved while browsing artist and vendor booths or silent auction items. The event is free and open to the public, and the church building will be open for tours.

“And, of course, we can’t invite anyone in our house without feeding them,” Olas said.







A selection of popular foods from the annual St. George Middle Eastern Festival, which takes place in September, will be available for purchase, including gyros, falafel and baklava.

These nonprofits will be on site:

Center of Hope

Coburn Place

Fishers Youth Assistance Program

Fishers Arts Council

Hamilton County Bicentennial

Indiana Diaper Bank

National Alliance on Mental Illness

New Hope of Indiana

Pink Ribbon Connection

Shepherd’s Center of Hamilton County

St. George Orthodox Church is located at 10748 E. 116th St. in Fishers.