Starting the morning off with a scare and sugar rush

INDIANAPOLIS – He’s everyone’s favorite ghoul, Sammy Terry! He ruled the airwaves in Central Indiana as TV’s horror host during the 60s and 70s, and joins Hosts Jillian Deam and Ryan Ahlwardt to kick off our show on a spooky note!

Also, Jillian and Ryan taste test some goodies from Healthy Hippo!

Since becoming a mom, Ashley Paterson – Founder & CEO of Healthy Hippo, knew our children, along with ourselves, needed more better-for-you options to indulge in. After 3 years of intense innovation – it’s finally here and she is excited to share it with the world! Healthy Hippo is low in sugar, fully vegan and sweetened with Monk Fruit (NO stevia/bitter aftertaste)! Healthy Hippo is free from GMO’s, preservatives and artificial flavours/colours. Check them out at https://www.healthyhippo.ca/