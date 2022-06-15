INDIANAPOLIS — Unless dad’s a vegetarian, it’s a pretty safe bet he’ll love a box of premium meat for the grill.

Moody’s Butcher Shop joined us in the Indy Now backyard to talk about gift options for Father’s Day, from affordable items like seasoning blends to high-end steak or pork packages.

“Father’s Day is a big deal, but as most folks know and most dads know, it’s a last-minute thing,” CEO and Owner Erik Risman said. “Gone are the days of ties for dad.”

Risman talked about new products at Moody’s — rotisserie chicken and slider boxes — and the Father’s Day contest to win a $350 summer grilling box. The box includes two includes two filets, two New York strips, two ribeyes, two tomahawk pork chops and two Berkshire pork chops.

Moody’s Butcher Shop has four central Indiana locations: Nora in Indianapolis, Zionsville, Avon and the Geist area in Fishers.