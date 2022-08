INDIANAPOLIS — The owner of Art Haus Balloon Company, Rye Von brought the color and fun to the Indy Now studio this morning with her stunning balloon displays. Rye Von hopes to reshape the way others view balloon decorations.

Mention Indy Now when ordering to receive 15% off your upcoming event décor.

To learn more about Art Haus Balloon Company visit ArtHausBalloonCompany.com.