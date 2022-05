INDIANAPOLIS — Resident artists Anna Afshar and Stewart Alter joined Indy Now on Tuesday to discuss the Stutz Artist Open House in Carmel.

The open house will take place May 12 and 13 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and May 14 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 201 W. Carmel Dr. It will feature food, beverages, music and entertainment.

Click here to check out Alter’s work, and click here to see Afshar’s.

For more on Stutz Artists, click here.