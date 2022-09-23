





WESTFIELD, Ind. — Indy Now ditched the studio Friday to broadcast live from Grand Park Event Center, where Central Indiana’s only fall home show is open through Sunday.

Donell Heberer Walton, owner of Suburban Indy Shows, explained all the things to see, do, learn and shop at the fall Home & Outdoor Living Show, including:







Ideas and inspiration from more than 200 renovation, outdoor living and landscaping companies in a hassle-free environment where exhibitors are not allowed to be pushy or aggressive

A fall marketplace with local vendors and artisans selling fine art, ceramics, hand-blown glass pieces, fall and holiday decor, spices, sauces, mixes, gifts, pet products and more

Tons of entertainment, demonstrations and educational sessions on the Belgard Education and Entertainment Stage, including TV personalities and grilling experts Mad Dog & Merrill

Two plant markets, one with indoor plants for sale and another with pumpkins, gourds and fall flowering plants like mums

The show is open Saturday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Kids’ Day is Sunday, so entertainment is provided all day for the little ones, including magic shows, Silly Safari animal shows, balloon twisting and princess shows followed by a meet and greet and opportunities for pictures.







Walton has extended a free-ticket offer to Indy Now viewers. Head to the box office when you arrive and mention seeing the home show on Indy Now for no-cost entry Saturday or Sunday. Parking is free to all attendees.

For more information, visit suburbanindyshows.com or connect with Suburban Indy Shows on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube.