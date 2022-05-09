INDIANAPOLIS — Sugar Factory American Brasserie celebrated its grand opening in Indy just a few weeks ago, and today we got a taste of some of the eye-popping menu items.

Best known for its over-the-top and Instagrammable menu items like smoking goblet drinks and giant dessert plates served with a sparkler on top, the famous chain is several establishments in one: restaurant, retail candy store, cocktail bar and dessert spot.

“It’s an endless party,” Christina Clifton, chief operating officer, said. “It was born in Las Vegas, the city of endless parties. If you want to celebrate anything, we have got you.”

Clifton dropped by the show with Pastry Chef Maria to let us try The Candy Shop goblet drink, made with 50 Cent’s Branson Cognac and peach and orange flavors; the Cookie Monster Milkshake with a cupcake and cookies in a chocolate mug; and a giant dessert bowl that includes 12 scoops of ice cream, seven types of candy, donuts, whipped cream and more.

Sugar Factory is family friendly, and all of the goblet drinks can be made without alcohol. The restaurant is located downtown at 49 West Maryland St. in the Circle Centre Mall.