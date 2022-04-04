INDIANAPOLIS — From sweet treats to beer, there are several new spots to check out in central Indiana — plus one small but beloved eatery that’s closing.

As always, Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads has the scoop on what’s happening in the local restaurant scene.

Sugar Factory American Brasserie is opening its first Indiana location in the former Palomino in downtown Indy. The restaurant is known for its gigantic, over-the-top, super Instagram-worthy drinks, entrees and desserts. The restaurant opens this Wednesday, April 6. An official grand opening is planned for April 23.









Kismetic Beer Company will have its grand opening April 16, but the tasting room is already open. The new brewery is located at 201 S. Rural St., just off Washington Street in Indy.





There’s a new distillery in Fortville, Indiana. While the tasting room isn’t open yet, you can find Moon Drops Distillery spirits in local liquor stores.







In Carmel, Osteria by Fabio Viviani is now open for lunchtime dining, Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with dinner hours to come later in the spring.







In not-so-happy news, The Cuban Sandwich Shop on North Michigan Road (and formerly as Taste of Havana on Broad Ripple Avenue) is closing permanently April 15, so stop in for an authentic Cuban sandwich before then.





