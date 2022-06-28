



INDIANAPOLIS — If a traditional margarita is your go-to tequila drink, these cocktail ideas might inspire you to branch out.

Dakota Stonebraker, bartender for Hiatus Tequila, shared two summer cocktail ideas: a spicy piña margarita made with reposado and a tequila old fashioned made with añejo.





Hiatus reposado is aged for six months in former American whiskey barrels, and the añejo is aged the same way for one year.

Stonebraker said Hiatus is a clean, organic tequila that is smooth and easy to drink. The brand is available at liquor stores around Central Indiana.