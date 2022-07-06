





INDIANAPOLIS — A crop top over a summer dress? Yes, you can do that.

Fashion expert Nicole Rene joined us Tuesday with summer concert outfit inspiration for men and women to keep you stylish but comfortable.

For men, a lightweight and breathable polo can take you from outdoors in the heat to a restaurant for dinner, she said.







For women, comfortable shoes are a must. Rene opts for cute sneakers paired with a summer dress, fun printed pants, or a crop top layered over a tank with printed shorts.

If you love the look of a crop top but don’t want to bare too much, Rene suggests throwing one over a lightweight summer dress. You’ll stay cool while covering up your arms and midriff.

To learn more about Rene, visit her website or follow her on Facebook or Instagram at @passion4fashionweek.