





INDIANAPOLIS — ‘Tis the season for boating, picnics, outdoor concerts — and canned wine.

Lexi Golden and Brittany Thompson, event managers at Daniel’s Vineyard, joined us to talk about their upcoming summer concert series, plus four summer flavors of canned wine.

Concerts take place at the vineyard every Friday at 7 p.m. through September. A Jimmy Buffet tribute band called Barometer Soup is performing this Friday, June 10. And on June 24, you can see Ryan Ahlwardt, our Indy Now co-host, perform with his band, Mixtape.





Ticket options for individual concerts include lawn seats, picnic tables, VIP bar seats and bottle service areas. You can buy a season pass for lawn seats for $160.

The canned wines come in four summer flavors: pineapple blanc, tangerine blanc, pear rosé and watermelon rosé. A four-pack, equivalent to two bottles of wine, sells for $20.

“They’re very fruity, very portable, crisp, refreshing,” Golden said.

Daniel’s Vineyard is located in the Geist area at 9061 N. 700 W. in McCordsville.