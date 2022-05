INDIANAPOLIS — During this time of year, it’s more important than ever to donate blood.

Versiti Blood Center of Indiana stopped by Indy Now to talk about why it’s so important to give blood. During the summer, many people are busy, so Versiti wants to remind you to put blood donation on your summer schedule.

Ahead of giving blood, make sure you’re hydrated and have eaten.

This summer, Versiti has different incentives to those who offer blood. Check out their website for more information.