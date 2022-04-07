INDIANAPOLIS — Johnette Cruz, owner of The Studio by JC, shows us how to get in shape for summer using weights as light as 2 pounds.

The key is repetition, working each muscle to fatigue, and incorporating full-body movements.

Cruz also has a special offer for her 8-week fitness and nutrition program: just $48.







The Elevated Summer Fitness Program includes online workouts, meal plans, nutrition and mindset education, live weekly virtual classes and more.

Head to her website for more information or to sign up, and use the discount code ‘LMSSUMMER’ to get the special price.

You can also reach out to Cruz on Facebook at The Studio by JC, via Instagram at @thestudiobyjc or @elevatedbyjc, or by email at johnette@elevatedbyjc.com.