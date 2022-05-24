





INDIANAPOLIS — If you’re still in pursuit of grill master status, we’ve got a few tips.

Goose the Market owner Chris Eley joined us Monday to share some basic dos and don’ts of grilling as he cooked up the “Ketzenburger,” a blend of prime beef cuts named after our resident foodie expert, Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads.

Make sure the grill is clean before you start — it needs to be cleaned before and after every use, Eley said. Prep the grill by “seasoning” it or coating the grates with oil.

Always get the grill nice and got before you start cooking, he said. You should hear a sizzle when you put the meat down.

Finally, don’t forget to season your meat well before it goes on the grill.

Ketzenberger added in a tip of own: Don’t flip the meat too often. Let it sit there and cook to keep flavors and juices in, and to create those nice grill marks.

Her namesake burger is a blend of prime brisket, short rib, chuck and sirloin. You can stop in the store at 2503 N. Delaware St. to get it, or order online for pickup or delivery.