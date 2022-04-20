ATLANTA — Summer vacation planning is in full swing if you haven’t thought about your trip just yet, consider a getaway to Atlanta Georgia.

Katy Mann with IndyWithKids.com is sharing some family travel tips and ideas for your Atlanta vacation.

Baby Land General Hospital is located about an hour outside Atlanta in Cleveland, Georgia. The owner took over an old clinic and set up a clinic for Cabbage Patch Kids. This is where they are born. Kids can help name the Cabbage Patch Kids before they are taken to the nursery to be taken home by another child.

In Atlanta, families can take their children to the World of Coca-Cola. This is a museum set up to celebrate all of the years of Coca-Cola. It has tons of memorabilia and visitors can try over 60 varieties of Coca-Cola from all over the world.

If you want to get into like the important stuff you can visit the Martin Luther King Junior home. It is now owned by the National Park Service. You can take tours of the home, see the church where he preached, and go to the King Center to see his crypt.

To add some more tourism and fun, families can head to the Ponce City Market, which is their version of the city market. They have a rooftop place where you can play mini-golf, ride rides, and go to bars or restaurants.

On your way out of town, you can hit the Fernbank Museum where there are lots of science and STEM learning opportunities.