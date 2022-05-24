INDIANAPOLIS — Thick creams and moisturizers can feel sticky and uncomfortable during the summer months, so it might be time to lighten up your skin care routine.

Style and beauty expert Nicole Rene stopped by Tuesday to share her favorite summer products, including a Clinique cleansing balm, a Dior micellar water that cleans, removes makeup and moisturizes at the same time, and a lightweight Lancôme anti-aging serum for daytime use.







(If you’re Indy Now co-host Ryan Ahlwardt and never quite understood what serum does, Rene has you covered. Serums work under the skin, while moisturizers correct what’s on top of the skin, she said.)

Rene also discussed the benefits of a new spa trend, the hydroderm facial, which hydrates new skin cells for a fresher, more youthful appearance. She was generous enough to give one away — valued at $150 — to a lucky Indy Now viewer.