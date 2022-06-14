



INDIANAPOLIS — “The size on your tag doesn’t determine your swag.”

That’s the catchy slogan for Shop Gina Celeste, a Fishers-based online boutique that carries sizes 2 through 24 in every style they sell.

Owner Gina Melvin showed us some of the trendy summer items she has right now, including long dresses, fringe jackets and overalls with bell bottoms. Bold colors and wide-leg crops are big right now, she said, and the white sneakers with dresses look is still going strong.





Melvin said she started Shop Gina Celeste because she didn’t see many options in the Indy area where women of all sizes could shop the same styles.

“I never want anyone to feel excluded when they’re shopping,” she said. “I didn’t want you to ever walk to the rack and say, ‘Hey, my size isn’t available. I can’t get it.”

Shop Gina Celeste operates from a home-based warehouse with an online store, and also participates in local pop-up shop opportunities.

Use the code ‘INDYNOW’ for 15% off your online purchase through the end of June.