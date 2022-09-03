



INDIANAPOLIS — Chef Terry Anthony from The Block is always up for a good time, so we knew he’d bring it for our special hot tub show.

Anthony, owner and executive chef of The Block Bistro and Grill in downtown Indy, brought along an inflatable friend to tell us which Sun King beers pair best with different flavors of wings.

His recommendations include:

Sweet Thai chili wings with Osiris Pale Ale

Garlic parmesan wings with Sunlight Cream Ale

Spicy buffalo wings with Wee Mac Scottish-style ale

Jamaican jerk wings with Surf Lessons American-style IPA

Barbecue wings with Pachanga Mexican-style beer

All wings served at The Block Bistro and Grill are marinated for at least 24 hours and grilled, rather than fried.

Sun King Brewing Company is the second-largest beer brewer in Indiana with locations in downtown Indy, Carmel, Fishers, Indianapolis International Airport, Kokomo and Mishawaka.