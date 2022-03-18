INDIANAPOLIS — The AMA Supercross Championship series will make its return to Indianapolis on Saturday with a racing event at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Doors for the event will open at 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 19 at Lucas Oil Stadium, located at 500 South Capital Avenue in Indianapolis. Tickets for the event are being sold at 100% capacity and are available here.

Qualifying races are scheduled to begin at 1:20 p.m. with the top 40 finishers transferring directly to the heat races. Heat races are scheduled to start around 7 p.m.

