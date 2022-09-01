INDIANAPOLIS — Dove Recovery House, a free residential treatment facility for women with substance use disorders, is hosting its annual Celebration Luncheon and Dessert Auction on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

The event takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ritz Charles in Carmel. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are still available.

Dove Recovery House CEO Wendy Noe joined us Wednesday to preview the event and talk about the treatment facility’s mission.

Dove House is Indiana’s largest residential treatment facility for women. The program is completely free to clients, who can stay from 90 days up to two years.

This year’s theme is Opening New Doors. Dove House will be announcing expansion plans here in Indy at the 34th and Meridian main campus, as well as in Dubois County. Guests will hear the personal stories of three former clients who have turned their lives around.

The dessert auction includes everything from donated gourmet baked goods to dessert charcuterie boards to experiences like an evening at Hotel Carmichael with dinner, theater tickets and dessert included. The event has been called the “biggest and best bake sale in Indianapolis.”

Visit the Dove Recovery House website for more information or to buy tickets.



Photos from the 2021 luncheon, which raised more than $130,000 for Dove House.