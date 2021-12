INDIANAPOLIS -- For the first time since the pandemic began, Hoosiers will be able to celebrate New Year's Eve without restrictions. It has bar owners rejoicing, and health experts asking partiers to remain vigilant.

“This is the first real New Year's if you can call it that,” said Taps and Dolls owner Ryan Greb, "There are still many people who are reluctant to come out because of COVID. Ticket sales are moderate right now. This is the swing day when they start picking back up.”