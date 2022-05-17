Are you a Hoosier looking to spice up and enhance your daily health and wellness rituals? MerMarché is for you.

Located in the heart of Carmel, MerMarché is a sustainable beauty market with specially designed products to better the daily tasks you have. The store’s name translates to ‘sea market’ in French, which lead esthetician Jessica Henley said is a nod to being sustainable and helping the environment.

MerMarché is a green circle salon, Henley said, which means they upcycle almost 90% of their waste.

The market offers many specialty items, ranging from custom candles to migraine relief mechanisms. For more information, visit Mermarche.com, call (317) 564-8279 or visit the market in person at 301 S. Rangeline Rd. in Carmel.