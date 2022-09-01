INDIANAPOLIS — Tailgating season is upon us, so Mike Stone from Jeptha Creed Distillery dropped by with some elevated twists on classic cocktails.

Check out Stone’s recipes for creative takes on the bloody mary, screwdriver and more.

Arrive Early

1 part Jeptha Creed Blueberry Vodka

4 parts orange juice

Orange slice (garnish)

Combine Jeptha Creed Vodka and orange juice in a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Pour into serving glass and garnish with orange slice.

Don’t “Bee” Late

1 part Jeptha Creed Honey Vodka

4 parts orange juice

Orange slice (garnish)

Combine Jeptha Creed Honey Vodka and orange juice in a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Pour into serving glass and garnish with an orange slice.

Touch Down Tea

2 oz Jeptha Creed Blackberry Whiskey

½ oz lemon juice

½ oz mint syrup

4 oz cold brewed tea (sweetened or unsweetened)

Lemon wedge, mint leaf sprig, blackberry (garnishes)

Combine Jeptha Creed Blackberry Whiskey, lemon juice, mint syrup and tea in a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain over ice in a rocks glass with ice. Garnish with lemon wedge, mint sprig and blackberry.





“Bee” on Time

2 oz Jeptha Creed Honey Vodka

1 oz Triple Sec Liqueur

½ oz strawberry puree

½ oz lime juice

1 oz cranberry juice

Lemon wedge (garnish)

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Then strain into tall glass with ice. Garnish with lemon wedge.