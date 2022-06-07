INDIANAPOLIS — Does anything say summer quite like sweet tea?

Chef Tanorria Askew started making sun tea mostly out of nostalgia because that’s how her grandmother did it. Then she got fancy and found some creative ways to sweeten and flavor it.

The key is to use simple syrup as a sweetener.

“Don’t put granulated sugar in it,” she said. “I can’t explain it but it tastes like dirt.”

Askew makes her own simple syrup by boiling equal parts sugar and water, and she adds it flavors like blackberry, lemon or sage to give the tea a little extra taste.

Sun tea is less likely to be bitter because it doesn’t get as hot as kettle brewed, she said. The key is to use a glass container, not plastic, and set your tea out in the sun for at least two hours.

Visit Tanorria’s Table for detailed instructions and more of her recipes.