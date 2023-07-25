INDIANAPOLIS — We’re back with our amazing and delicious monthly segment we’re doing in partnership with Indianapolis Monthly Magazine – the Indy Now Taste Test! This month we’re tasting empanadas from five delectable restaurants across Indianapolis!

TASTE #1 : Che Chori

Of the nearly 20 varieties of flaky, buttery empanadas at this real-deal Argentinean drive-thru on West 16th Street, none deliver the flavors of home more than the simple beef version studded with onions, olives, and eggs. 3124 W. 16th St. | chechori.com

TASTE #2: Mr. Patakon

A crispy, corn-based shell is more traditional in the fried empanadas from Colombia, and this Southside newcomer that opened late last year offers four varieties, including a beef and a funky Hawaiian version with pineapple, though a cheesy chicken version packs the most flavor, especially when drizzled with a vinegary aji picante. 7415 US 31 | mrpatakon.com

TASTE #3: Panadas

Both fried and baked styles of empanadas are on offer from this second Venezuelan-inspired food stall from the owners of Azucar Morena at Garage Food Hall. And while it’s hard to decide which version is the best, you can’t beat the hearty and aromatic masa-encased chorizo empanada, large enough for a meal and even better when you ask for a side of “secret” fiery salsa. 906 Carrollton Ave. | garageindy.com/panadas

TASTE #4: Delicia

A bit further from a festival snack than most, this creative take at Latin-fusion favorite Delicia leans toward Mexico with slow-braised barbacoa wrapped in lush puff pastry and sauced with habanero salsa and tangy lime crema, served atop herb rice as a hearty entree. 5215 N. College Ave. | deliciaindy.com

TASTE #5: Livery

The pan-Latin approach at Cunningham Restaurant Group’s tapas-inspired concept means the empanadas, served in trios, range from Mexico City to Madrid, though none of these baked pastry-encased pockets are as interesting as the mushroom empanada enriched with truffle and served with a kicky crema. 720 N. College Ave. | 13225 Levinson Lane, Noblesville | livery-restaurant.com

To learn more about Indianapolis Monthly, visit IndianapolisMonthly.com