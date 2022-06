INDIANAPOLIS — Ben Asaykwee the lead actor of the one man show, “Every Brilliant Thing” joined Jillian and Ryan in the studio today to perform a sneak peek from the show. “Every Brilliant Thing” is an interactive show where the audience has a voice!

Show dates are Friday, June 24th at 8 p.m., Saturday, June 25th at 8 p.m., and Sunday, June 26th at 4 p.m.

To learn more about The District Theatre and to purchase tickets visit indydistricttheatre.org.