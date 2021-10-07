The Color Purple debuts at new Civic Theatre location

INDIANAPOLIS – The Civic Theatre has made a huge impact on the arts scene in Central Indiana for years. Tomorrow night, The Color Purple: The Musical, debuts at Civic’s new home in Carmel. Cast members, Bridgette Ludlow and AshLee Baskin, are a part of the first all-black cast at Civic in 30 years! The pair join Host Ryan Ahlwardt to share what audiences can expect and the experience they hope to provide! To grab your tickets, go to civictheatre.org, and use the code: CivicTCP22, to receive $5 off each purchased!