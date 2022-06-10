INDIANAPOLIS — The Film Yap’s Christopher Lloyd joins Indy Now to talk about new movies hitting theaters this weekend and the latest streaming shows and films.

New in Theaters:

Jurassic World Dominion – The original “Jurassic Park” casts joins the newbies, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, for a dinosaur-chomping extravaganza that starts slow but gets the blood pumping. Read more

Tiger 24 – Indy Living Room Theaters hosts the North American premiere of this fascinating documentary about an alleged man-eating tiger who becomes the focus of a national outcry. Read more

Benediction – The true story of World War I veteran Siegried Sassoon, who returned to Britain and wrote poetry calling for the end of the war while struggling with his closeted life.

Cool on Streaming:

Ms. Marvel – The MCU’s latest spinoff series on Disney+ is more about how a super-powered teen fits in with her community than battling supervillains or showing off incredible powers. Read more

New on Disc:

The Bridge on the River Kwai – Chris’ favorite movie of all time, a complex POW drama directed by David Lean, is now out in a fantastic new steebook issue on 4K/Blu-ray.