The Film Yap interviews “Mayor Pete” documentary director

INDIANAPOLIS — Our resident film expert Christopher Lloyd, also known as The Film Yap, caught up with the director of the new “Mayor Pete” documentary.

Director Jesse Ross explains why he chose South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg as the subject of his film and what he found out about the first openly gay presidential candidate as he rose in popularity.

Ross also talks about the other themes and storylines that emerged in a film he expected to be just a political story.

“Mayor Pete” premiered at the Chicago International Film Festival last month, and it was released on Amazon Prime on Friday, November 12.