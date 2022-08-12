INDIANAPOLIS — The Film Yap’s Chris Lloyd stopped by to discuss the newest movies in theaters and on streaming.

To read more reviews from The Film Yap visit filmyap.substack.com.

New in Theaters:

Bodies Bodies Bodies – A weekend getaway at a remote mansion turns deadly when a game of turns bloody real in this horror film featuring Pete Davidson. Read more

Emily the Criminal – Aubrey Plaza continues her transformation from TV funnylady to indie drama queen anchoring this sharp crime story that’s both anxiety-inducing and oddly redemptive. Read more

Mack & Rita – Diane Keaton stars in this body switcheroo comedy in which a 30-year-old woman finds herself suddenly transformed into her 70-year-old body. Read more

Summering – A warmhearted homage to pre-adolescent friendship that takes its cues from “Stand By Me,” but is more concerned with female relationships than potboiler plots. Read more

Cool on Streaming:

Day Shift – Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco and Snoop Dogg star in this horror/comedy Netflixer about a pool man who uses his job to hide his real gig: hunting vampires.