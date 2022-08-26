INDIANAPOLIS — The Film Yap’s Chris Lloyd stopped by to discuss the newest movies in theaters and on streaming.

To read more reviews from The Film Yap visit filmyap.substack.com.

New in Theaters:

Breaking – John Boyega shines in this tense and exquisitely human drama about a struggling ex-Marine who takes extreme measures to combat a commonplace wrong. Read more

Funny Pages – Indiana University alumnus Owen Kline makes his writing/directorial debut in this quirky story about a high schooler obsessed with making comics. Read more

Three Thousand Years of Longing – Eclectic filmmaker George Miller (“Mad Max”) is back with this curious tale of a distracted scholar who accidentally releases an ancient djinn. Starring Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba.

Cool on Streaming:

Samaritan – Sylvester Stallone jumps to streaming in this Amazon Prime Video action/drama about a superhero who was thought to have died 20 years ago but enters a young boy’s life.