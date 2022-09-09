INDIANAPOLIS — The Film Yap’s Chris Lloyd stopped by to discuss the newest movies in theaters and on streaming.

To read more reviews from The Film Yap visit filmyap.substack.com.

Cool on Streaming:

Pinocchio – Director Robert Zemeckis re-teams with Disney and Tom Hanks with their latest live-action remake that’s light on magic but will charm its young audience.

New in Theaters:

Barbarian – A woman who arrives in town for a job interview finds a strange man staying at her Airbnb in this psychological thriller.

Medieval – Ben Foster stars in this historical action/drama as 15th-century Czech icon and warlord Jan Zizka who fought against the encroachment of both the German and Roman empires.

New On Digital/Demand:

House of Darkness – Neil LaBute’s latest feature film is an interminable exercise in uncomfortableness, as a man thinks he’s headed for a hookup but stumbles into a stale Gothic horror story.

New on Disc:

Star Trek: The Motion Picture – Giveaway

You Might Have Missed:

Vertigo – Alfred Hitchcock’s twisted tale of a man caught in a dizzying love affair will play in a retrospective run at the Kan-Kan Cinema.