New in Theaters:

The Woman King – Viola Davis stars in this grim action epic based on the true unheralded story of the Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful nations of Africa protected by women warriors.

God’s Country – Thandie Newton anchors this thoughtful, disturbing drama about a professor involved in a conflict with some local hunters that goes sideways from our expectations.

See How They Run – Saoirse Ronan, Sam Rockwell and an ensemble team populate this comedy caper set in the 1950s about a murder in a playhouse.

Pearl – In this prequel to the hit horror film “X,” we explore the twisted young life of the titular character, whose repression feeds a murderous rage.

New On Digital/Demand:

Confess, Fletch – Jon Hamm takes a stab at the role made famous by Chevy Chase in this low-key mystery lark.