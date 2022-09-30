INDIANAPOLIS — The Film Yap’s Chris Lloyd stopped by to discuss the newest movies in theaters and on streaming.

New in Theaters:

Bros – Nicholas Stoller and Billy Eichner’s new film about two very different gay men navigating romance is the exact kind of romantic comedy the world needs right now.

The Good House – Sigourney Weaver gets her best role in years playing a North Shore realtor whose seemingly ideal life conceals tides of alcoholism and loneliness.

Smile – A psychiatrist who has a traumatic experience with a patient falls into a tortured waking nightmare where people are afflicted with fixed, frozen smiles.

God’s Country – Emily Watson plays a mother in an Irish coastal fishing town who lies to protect her son and finds the stain of that sin cannot be washed away so easily.

The Greatest Beer Run Ever – Zac Efron stars in this based-on-true drama about a man who takes up a quest to deliver beer to his buddies in Vietnam.

Cool on Streaming:

Hocus Pocus 2 – Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are back from the dead as three witches looking for revenge on those who done them wrong. On Disney+

Special Events:

Heartland Film Festival kicks off Thursday Oct. 6