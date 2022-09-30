INDIANAPOLIS — The Film Yap’s Chris Lloyd stopped by to discuss the newest movies in theaters and on streaming.
To read more reviews from The Film Yap visit filmyap.substack.com.
New in Theaters:
- Bros – Nicholas Stoller and Billy Eichner’s new film about two very different gay men navigating romance is the exact kind of romantic comedy the world needs right now.
- The Good House – Sigourney Weaver gets her best role in years playing a North Shore realtor whose seemingly ideal life conceals tides of alcoholism and loneliness.
- Smile – A psychiatrist who has a traumatic experience with a patient falls into a tortured waking nightmare where people are afflicted with fixed, frozen smiles.
- God’s Country – Emily Watson plays a mother in an Irish coastal fishing town who lies to protect her son and finds the stain of that sin cannot be washed away so easily.
- The Greatest Beer Run Ever – Zac Efron stars in this based-on-true drama about a man who takes up a quest to deliver beer to his buddies in Vietnam.
Cool on Streaming:
- Hocus Pocus 2 – Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are back from the dead as three witches looking for revenge on those who done them wrong. On Disney+
Special Events:
- Heartland Film Festival kicks off Thursday Oct. 6