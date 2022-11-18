INDIANAPOLIS — The Film Yap: new in theaters & streaming!

New in Theaters:

She Said – Bob Bloom calls this drama about the New York Times investigation into Harvey Weinstein a searing look at an important subject that extends far beyond the film industry.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – The new stop-motion animation version is a decidedly dark reimagining of the classical tale that gradually worms its way into your heart.

The Menu – The ultra-rich and privileged are lured to a tiny island where the world’s greatest chef offers the ultimate in exclusive cuisine in this bloody satire.

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths – Mexican auteur Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s first feature film since “The Revenant” is a surrealist, meandering and deeply personal interrogation of his own artistic impulses.

Cool on Streaming:

Spirited – Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds team up for a hammy song-and-dance spectacular that’s a clever rethink of Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”

Slumberland – A dazzling mix of adventure, resplendent visuals and heartstring-pulling, this new Netflix feature stars Jason Momoa as an outlaw dream spirit who helps a lost girl find her way.