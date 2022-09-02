INDIANAPOLIS — The Film Yap’s Chris Lloyd joined Jillian and Ryan in the hot tubs to discuss the newest movies in theaters and on streaming!

New in Theaters:

The Good Boss – Javier Bardem gives a sumptuous performance as a factory owner who treats his employees like family in this Spanish black comedy.

Gigi & Nate – A heartfelt if overly saccharine portrait of a young paraplegic whose shattered soul is saved when he gets a Capuchin monkey as a serviced animal.

Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul – Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown star in this mockumentary about the attempted comeback of a disgraced pastor and his wife.

Cool on Streaming:

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – The first episodes of Amazon Prime Video’s ambitious Tolkien prequel series herald an impressive narrative full of grandeur and a sprawling cast of engaging characters.

New on Disc:

1883 Blu-ray giveaway – Enter to win your own copy of the hit “Yellowstone” spinoff series on Blu-ray!

Special Event: Monthly Movie Nights with Hoosier Films: Sept. 7: Reparation – Hoosier Films is launching a monthly series showcasing Indiana films in theaters across the state. First up is “Reparation,” about an Air Force veteran struggling with amnesia.

