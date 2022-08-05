INDIANAPOLIS — The Film Yap’s Chris Lloyd stopped by with a pair of young film critics to discuss the newest movies in theaters and on streaming.

To read more reviews from The Film Yap visit filmyap.substack.com.

Cool on Streaming:

Luck – The plucky new animated feature from Apple TV+ features some top-notch voice acting and colorful cartooning, even if the story is a bit of a borrow from “Inside Out.” Read more

Thirteen Lives – Ron Howard directs this outstanding humanist epic on Amazon Prime about the real-life rescue of a Thailand soccer team starring Colin Farrell, Viggo Mortensen and Joel Edgerton. Read more

New On Digital/Demand:

Resurrection – Rebecca Hall anchors this twisted psychological horror/thriller as a woman visited by a specter from her past, who pushes her to mimic the abusive behavior she thought she’d escaped. Read more

New in Theaters:

Bullet Train – Brad Pitt stars in this action comedy about a speeding train full of assassins all with missions to kill each other.Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song – How a song by poet-troubadour and spiritual seeker Leonard Cohen impacted music, other musicians and all our lives. Read more