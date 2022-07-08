INDIANAPOLIS — Chris Lloyd from The Film Yap stopped by to discuss the newest movies in theaters and on streaming.

New in Theaters:

Thor: Love and Thunder – Thor’s latest adventure from writer/director Taika Waititi takes the comedy, action and heart in stride with this MCU Phase 4 standout. Read more

The Forgiven – This dark and contemplative drama stars Ralph Fiennes and Jessica Chastain as an unhappy married couple whose desert excursion turns into life-and-death intrigue. Read more

Cool on Streaming:

The Sea Beast – Though a bit too derivative for its own good, this Netflix seaborne adventure features top-notch animation, an emotive voice cast and plenty of swashbuckling action. Read more

To read more reviews from The Film Yap visit filmyap.substack.com.