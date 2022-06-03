The Film Yap’s Christopher Lloyd joins Indy Now to talk about new movies hitting theaters this weekend and the latest streaming shows and films.

New in theaters this week is Crimes of the Future, the new film from director David Cronenberg that reportedly has people running out of the theaters! Lloyd called Crimes of the Future “just as kooky and whacky as it sounds.”

Other new movies availabe to veiw this weekend is the horror film Watcher and a new Adam Sandler movie called Hustle that is on Netflix.

Lloyd also talks about the return of Amazon’s The Boys, with season 3 now available. Watch above and see what he has to say about these movies and more. Visit The Film Yap to keep up to date on all things movies.