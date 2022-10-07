Christopher Lloyd from The Film Yap has what’s new in theaters this week and a look at his favorites from the Heartland Film Festival.

New in Theaters:

Amsterdam – David O. Russell’s latest kooky effort brings Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington and many others together in a dizzy 1930s crime caper with darker overtones.

Heartland Film Festival: Chris’ Best of the Fest

The Whale – Indianapolis son Brendan Fraser is looking headed for career redemption in this award-chasing drama about a 600-pound man trying to reconnect with his daughter.

Eat Your Catfish – This intimate documentary look at a year in the life of a woman dying of ALS from the perspective of a camera positioned above her wheelchair.

Till – The life and death of Emmett Till, which has existed most in American mythology, comes to searing life in this new historical drama.

Close – This Belgian drama that took the top prize at Cannes looks at the friendship of two 13-year-old Belgian boys that changes when they face homophobic taunts.

More Than Corn – This engaging documentary looks at a Noblesville farming couple who have made organic, farm-to-table not just a business model but an ethos about sustainability.