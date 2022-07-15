INDIANAPOLIS — Chris Lloyd from The Film Yap stopped by to discuss the newest movies in theaters and on streaming.

New in Theaters:

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank – A dog with no luck winds up in a town full of cats and must learn the ways of martial arts in order to defend himself and defeat a dastardly villain in this animated adventure.

The Gray Man – Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans star in this big-budget spy thriller about the world’s most secretive CIA agent who discovers some unpleasant secrets about the agency.

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris – In the 1950s, a humble maid (Lesley Manville) becomes obsessed with a couture Dior dress and travels to Paris determined to buy it for herself.

Cool on Streaming:

Persuasion – Based on the Jane Austen novel, Dakota Johnson plays a smart, willful young woman in 19th century Britain who encounters her old flame while playing matchmaker for others.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight – The streaming spinoff of the movie franchise featuring Jack Black brings familiar chop-socky fun and goofball humor, despite some cut-rate animation. Read more

To read more reviews from The Film Yap visit filmyap.substack.com.