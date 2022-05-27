INDIANAPOLIS — The Film Yap’s Christopher Lloyd stops by the Indy Now studio to talk about what new movies he recommends you check out this weekend as well as what cool on streaming.

New in Theaters:

Top Gun: Maverick – Jettison any doubts about the yawning gap between films: the sequel is a complete triumph, a high-octane fist-pumper that introduces weighty notes of regret.

The Bob’s Burgers Movie – The Belcher family takes on the big screen in a fun and charming romp that is sure to please longtime fans and newcomers to the long running cartoon.

Montana Story – Two half-siblings who went their separate ways in life are reunited when their father falls into a coma in this drama with vulnerable lead performances and a truthful emotional core.

Cool on Streaming:

Stranger Things 4 – The Indiana-set supernatural thriller series is back for a fourth season as the plucky kids, now all grown up, once again fight evil from the Upside Down. Now on Netflix.

Obi-Wan Kenobi – Ewan McGregor stars in the new Disney+ series that explores the Jedi Master’s years in the wilderness after the rise of the Empire.

