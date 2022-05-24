April Wood, a financial advisor with Financial Center First Credit Union, said that it is more important now than ever to seek out monetary advice.

On Tuesday’s Indy Now, Wood highlighted current events that are causing market volatility, such as the war in Ukraine, supply chain issues and high levels of inflation.

With these many economic struggles occurring in the world, Wood said it is important to see how it will affect a person or family’s bottom line.

For more information from Wood and FCFCU, watch the video above.