The Missing Brick teaches Indy Now Hosts to throw dough Indy Now Posted: Sep 20, 2021 / 01:48 PM EDT / Updated: Sep 20, 2021 / 01:48 PM EDT Close You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter Subscribe Now Breaking News Sign Up Indy Now Staples INDIANAPOLIS – The Missing Brick Owner Que Wimberly teaches Hosts Jillian Deam and Ryan Ahlwardt how to throw dough. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction