The Missing Brick teaches Indy Now Hosts to throw dough

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) -- Keith Dalton and his crew of football referees say they were recently officiating a high school game, after which they found themselves locked inside a locker room.

Dalton, a high school referee with the Central Ohio Football Association, believes they were locked in over a controversial call made during the Sept. 10 game between Grove City High School and Central Crossing High School. After the call was made, he said, an assistant coach for Grove City came onto the field and was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct.